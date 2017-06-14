Assailant in Shooting Dead, Congressman in Stable Condition

UPDATE 11:40 a.m.:



WASHINGTON (AP) - Trump says assailant in Scalise shooting has died, congressman in stable condition.



UPDATE 10:56 a.m.:

Officials have released the name of the shooting suspect.

According to CBS News, James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, IL, has been identified as the suspected shooter at the Congressional Baseball Practice this morning.

An initial police report lists the gunman's weapon as an M-4 assault rifle, CBS News has learned. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, described the gunman to reporters as a middle-aged white male wearing a blue shirt and possibly jeans.

"My view of him was just quick behind the dugout, and then when I realized he had a line of sight into the dugout with all the members there then we obviously went back down quickly," Flake told CBS.

According to CBS, Capitol Police said officers who were part of Scalise's security detail returned fire and wounded the shooter, who was taken into custody.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (all times local):

10:27 a.m.



George Washington University Hospital says it is treating two people wounded during the shooting at a congressional baseball practice and both are in critical condition.



Hospital spokeswoman Susan Griffiths says their identity is not being released because of patient privacy laws.



Police in Alexandria, Virginia, say five people were taken to area hospitals, including the gunman who opened fire Wednesday morning.



10:18 a.m.



A law enforcement official says the shooting in Virginia that injured Rep. Steve Scalise and several others is being investigated as a criminal act rather than an act of terrorism.



The official, who was not authorized to speak by name and spoke on condition of anonymity, also says the FBI is taking over the investigation, which is standard protocol in attacks involving federal officials such as a congressman. A news conference has been scheduled by law enforcement for later in the morning.



10:12 a.m.



The White House says that it's canceling President Donald Trump's only public event on Wednesday due to the shooting involving members of Congress.



Trump was scheduled to visit the Department of Labor later in the afternoon to talk about apprenticeships and sign an executive order.



House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the chamber's No. 3 Republican leader, was shot during a congressional baseball practice outside of Washington.



Scalise was undergoing surgery at a nearby hospital. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.



Trump said in statement earlier that the White House was "deeply saddened by this tragedy."



The White House also canceled a "listening session" on tax reform with top economic adviser Gary Cohn and auto industry leaders.



10:07 a.m.



Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley of New York says the House sergeant at arms will be briefing lawmakers on Capitol Hill at 11 a.m. following the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.



Crowley says the briefing is for members of the House. He wasn't sure if senators were also being briefed.



The sergeant at arms is an officer of the House of Representatives with responsibilities for law enforcement, protocol and administration.



10:05 a.am.



The House has sharply curtailed its business after one of its senior Republican members, Rep. Steve Scalise, and several other people were shot during a congressional baseball practice in Virginia.



A message from the GOP leadership says no votes are expected in the House Wednesday. Members also won't be allowed to make short speeches during what's known as the morning hour.



The House was scheduled to convene at 10 a.m. and then recess immediately.



10:03 a.m.



Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., says he was in the members-only House gym early Wednesday morning when House Speaker Paul Ryan was informed of the shooting in Virginia.



Carter says, "At about 7:15 a couple of security officers came in, which is very unusual because we only have members in there. And they went over and talked to the Speaker. And, you know, the look on his face was disturbing."



Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a congressional staffer and Capitol Police officers were shot during a congressional baseball practice.



9:50 a.m.



The office of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise confirms that he has been shot in the hip and is undergoing surgery.



The Louisiana Republicans is in stable condition at a Washington hospital.



The statement says that before the surgery Scalise was "in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone."



He praised the efforts of U.S. Capitol Police and other first responders.



Scalise was shot in Alexandria, Virginia as congressional Republicans practiced for the annual congressional baseball game.



9:50 a.m.



The police chief in Alexandria, Virginia, has confirmed that five people were taken to hospitals after a gunman opened fire during a congressional baseball practice.



Michael L. Brown wouldn't identify them or give their conditions.



He said Capitol Police were on the scene and returned fire.



House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among those shot during the baseball practice in suburban Washington on Wednesday morning.



The police chief said nothing to shed light on the motive for the shooting. He said the FBI has joined the investigation.



9:41 a.m.



US Capitol Police say they have 'robust police presence' around the Capitol, but the building is still open after the shooting in Virginia.



Rep. Steve Scalise, a number of aides and Capitol Police officers were shot during a congressional baseball practice.



In a statement, the Capitol Police say, "Out of an abundance of caution, the USCP has deployed a robust police presence throughout the Capitol Complex."



The statement does not mention any of the victims by name. The statement says, "The incident involved a member of Congress and USCP personnel."



The Capitol Police say they are "investigating a shooting that occurred off Capitol Grounds."



9:30 a.m.



Texas Rep. Roger Williams says a member of his staff was shot at the baseball practice in Virginia where Rep. Steve Scalise was wounded.



In a statement Wednesday, Williams said that at about 7 a.m. a gunman arrived at the practice and opened fire. Williams said he was not shot but that a member of his staff was and is receiving medical attention.



Williams said the gunman has been detained.



Williams, who is one of the coaches, said the Republican baseball team holds its practice every morning at 6:30 a.m. at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Virginia.



9:20 a.m.



Sen. Jeff Flake says the gunman in the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise had "a rifle of some sort" and "a lot of ammo."



Flake says Scalise was playing second base at a congressional baseball practice when he was shot by a man standing off the third-base side of the field. He says Scalise dragged himself into the outfield to get farther away from the shooting.



Several other people were wounded, including a congressional staff member.



8:55 a.m.



President Donald Trump says that Rep. Steve Scalise was "badly injured" in a shooting at a congressional baseball game but says he will "fully recover."



The president tweeted Wednesday, "Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover."



He adds, "Our thoughts and prayers are with him."



Scalise, who is the majority whip, and a number of aides and Capitol Police officers were shot Wednesday morning. Alexandria police say the suspect is in custody.



8:40 a.m.



President Donald Trump says he and the vice president are "deeply saddened" by news of a shooting "tragedy" at a congressional baseball game.



The president said in a statement Wednesday that "the Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely."



Rep. Steve Scalise and a number of aides and Capitol Police officers were shot. Alexandria police say the suspect is in custody.



Trump says, "We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected."



8:15 a.m.



House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say.



Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers.

