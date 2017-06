Today we remember the 26 people who died during one of the worst natural disasters to ever take place in the Ohio Valley.

Twenty-seven years ago, all eyes were on Shadyside during the flooding of Wegee and Pipe Creek, where many homes were destroyed beyond repair.

27 years ago today was the Wegee Creek flood in Shadyside pic.twitter.com/q77luRQpXP — Paige Madden (@PMaddenWTRF) June 14, 2017

Those who witnessed the devastation say it truly was one of the worst things they've ever seen.

