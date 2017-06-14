Ohio Congressman Shocked, Emotional After Alexandria Shooting

An Ohio Congressman says he is shocked and emotional after leaving that baseball field in Alexandria just moments before the shots were fired.

Congressman Bill Johnson said he left early to get to an early morning meeting on Capitol Hill.

He said he did not hear the shots or see any commotion, but did see someone in the area that he has told Capitol Police about as they continue their investigation right now.

Johnson said the congressional baseball team is a tradition and a festive time for members of the house. It's an event that unites both sides of the aisle.

Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was shot in the hip, is a good friend of Congressman Johnson's.

Johnson said he wants to give a huge shout out to Capitol Police. He says they prevented this shooting from becoming a massacre.

"I'm caught somewhere between thankfulness that I was not injured and that I was not there when it happened, and then because of my 26 and a half years in the military there are some pangs of guilt too that I was not there to help my teammates out," said Congressman Johnson.

He says his teammate and friend Steve Scalise would want the game to go on, and says we can't live in fear.

Congressman Johnson said that the attack will not change anything about his security detail. He said he doesn't deserve any more security than the people he represents.

He adds there is reason to be concerned and aware of the tensions all over the nation.