1 Man in Custody in Connection with Bellaire Shooting

The Belmont County prosecutor has revealed new information in the case of the Bellaire double shooting on June 7th.

There is now one man in custody in connection with the case.

James McMasters, 46, of Bellaire is in the Belmont County Jail, but is not charged with the shooting.

According to officials, James McMasters was at the scene with Joshua Gorayeb and Thomas Grubba, as well as a fourth person.

Belmont County Prosecutor Dan Fry said McMasters was trying to get drugs from the woman who lived at the residence.

McMasters allegedly organized the 4:00 a.m. trip to her house with a carload of others.

"Getting everybody together and requesting or directing everybody to go to Miss Eden's home, who was an ex-girlfriend of his, to retrieve what he believed were his drugs. So he's currently in jail on a robbery charge. Now those charges, we have not completed the investigation, we have not analyzed who gets charged with what. We will probably have multiple people charged with multiple offenses," said Fry.

Fry said the the shots were actually fired by someone inside the house.

RELATED: Victims Named, 1 in Custody After Fatal Bellaire Shooting

Dan Fry said since one person died as a result of this robbery, there will probably be murder charges filed at some point.

Fry also said that the facts will be presented to a grand jury in the near future.