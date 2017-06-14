Pet of the Week: Valentino - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Pet of the Week: Valentino

This young pup is available for adoption at the Harrison County Dog Pound! Valentino is headed to the Belmont County Correctional Institution for training, but is available and ready for a forever home! If you're interested in adopting him, call the Harrison County Dog pound at (740) 942-4080.

