Marshall County Animal Shelter Halting Cat Adoptions Due To Disease

The Marshall County Animal Shelter is currently not allowing for the adoption of any cats at this time due to a contagious disease that was brought in by a recent unvaccinated litter. The disease is Pan-leukopenia, and the symptoms are very sudden and can range from intestinal problems to loss of appetite, and even death.

So far at the shelter, there is one confirmed case, and other cats that died with similar symptoms, but unclear on whether the disease is to blame. They have already put down a number of kittens suffering from the disease. This is preventable with a common vaccine, and cat owners at home are encouraged to make sure their furry ones are up-to-date.

Lauren Cook, the Marshall county animal shelter director, said, "It's so important to make sure that your cats are up-to-date, you know. If you don't know their vaccine status, you should call your veterinarian, and if they're overdue, go get them in and get their vaccines done. It's an annual vaccine. It's not super expensive, and it's something that goes a long way in protecting you cats from situations like this."

The quarantine period is about two weeks, then the cats will be checked up on again to make sure they are all healthy. It is unclear on when the shelter will open their cat adoptions back up. The dog portion of the shelter is still open.