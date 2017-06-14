Belmont County Prosecutor Reveals New Information About Bellaire Shooting

There is now one man in custody in connection with the June 7 double shooting incident that killed one person and injured another in Bellaire.

Officials say 46-year-old James McMasters of Bellaire is in the Belmont County Jail but is not charged with the shooting.

They say McMasters wasn't the man who shot Joshua Gorayeb or Thomas Grubba.

Prosecutor Dan Fry says McMasters wanted to get drugs from the woman who lived there.

Fry says McMasters allegedly organized the 4 a.m. trip to the woman's house, sending a carload of at least four people to go get the drugs for him.

"His role was getting everybody together and requesting or directing everybody to go to Miss Eden's home, who was an ex-girlfriend of his, to retrieve what he believed were his drugs," said the prosecutor. "So he's currently in jail on a robbery charge. Now those charges--we have not completed our investigation. We have not analyzed who gets charged with what. We will probably have multiple people charged with multiple offenses."

He says the shots were actually fired by someone who was inside the house.

Fry says since one person died as a result of the robbery, it is possible that murder charges could be filed at some point, considering the facts of the case.

He says the facts will be presented to the grand jury in the near future.