Business Hands out Anti-Bullying Award to local students

Bullying continues to be a problem across our nation which is why one local business took the time to recognize 15 students in the area who stand up to the issue.

Wednesday, Bordas and Bordas gave out their Anti-Bullying Fighting for Justice Award to these students from 13 OVAC schools in Ohio, Marshall and Belmont counties. For those who received the award it was quiet the honor to be recognized in this way.

"It meant a lot because it made me realize that my actions were noticed," said Cameron High School recipient Jasmine Jasenec. "It made me feel really good that people saw that being kind to others, it does more than what you think."

15 students from Ohio, Marshall and Belmont counties received the @BordasLaw Anti-Bullying Fighting for Justice Award today. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/WcW2csxuPi — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) June 14, 2017

"It's just really awesome to think that I helped someone, and I made their life a little bit better," Wheeling Central High School's recipient Hannah Dieffenbaugher told 7News reporter Nick Coniglaro. "So, it's really cool to be recognized for it cause I didn't think I would be."

Each winner of the award received a $500 cash prize from Bordas and Bordas that was given to them at the end-of-the-year ceremonies in their schools.