36th Annual Mine Rescue Contest

The 36th annual Post 6 Mine Rescue Contest kicked off today at the old Moundsville Penitentiary. 21 mine rescue teams from Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania will compete in the weekend long contest.

The teams are put through high pressure situations that they could encounter at anytime during a mine rescue. Organizers say it can get pretty intense.

"The contest is designed, the problems are designed where they go in and explore the mine, look for trapped or missing miners and they also recover the miners, whether they come across a roof fall or a fire, water or gas, things of that nature," said Post 6 Mine Rescue President Robbie Roberts.

This is the fourth year the event has been held in Moundsville. Roberts says they are hoping to move it back it it's original location in Cadiz, next year.