E. Gordon Gee visits the Ohio Valley

West Virginia University President, E. Gordon Gee, stopped by the Ohio Valley. President Gee is currently visiting the Mountain State's 55 counties to look at opportunities for local education to impact local industry.

And Wednesday he stopped by Eagle Manufacturing in Wellsburg, a company President Gee believes is a great example of synching knowledge with hard work.

"The fact that education provides the training for the people who will then create the jobs, and manufacturing creates the jobs for the people that we're training. It's a wonderful symbiotic relationship," said Gee.

President Gee says the University is currently working to make sure manufacturing continues to grow in the Mountain State. And the University hopes to do so by supplying interns, students, engineers and others with the correct training they need.