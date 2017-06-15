Bellaire Murder Suspect Appears for Arraignment

A man accused of shooting and killing a man in Bellaire appeared in court Thursday morning.

David Kinney, 30, was charged in connection with the murder of Brad McGarry.

According to police, Kinney actually reported finding McGarry shot to death in his Wagner Avenue home in May.

Kinney was arraigned on Thursday on charges of Aggravated Murder and Murder with a Firearm Specification.

During the trial, Defense Attorney Chris Gagin asked for Kinney's bond to be lowered to $250,000 from the currently bond of $1 million.

Judge Fregiato denied the request, leaving Kinney's bond at $1 million.

Kinney will appear for a bond hearing on June 27th at 10 a.m.