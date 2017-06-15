Former Amish Man Arraigned on Child Sex Charges

A former member of the Amish community was arraigned in Belmont County court Thursday morning.

Jacob Weaver, 65, was arraigned on seven sex charges, including three counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition, and two counts of sexual battery.

Officials have reported that the two victims involved in the latest charges were six and seven years old when it started.

Weaver recently served approximately eight years in prison for similar charges with another victim.

At the time, Weaver and the victims were members of the Amish community, but he is no longer.

His lawyer asked for Weaver to get a personal recognizance bond since he's 65, and a life-long resident of Belmont County.

Judge John Vavra denied the request, and the bond was set at $25,000.

"I mean we have rape charges here, we have gross sexual imposition, we have sexual battery which also involves a rape type incident. A recognizance bond in those type of charges is not appropriate whatsoever," said Belmont County Prosecutor Dan Fry. "Some of the allegations involved even riding in the buggy when they were on their way to various locations he would allegedly molest them during that time."

The victims are adults now, and have only recently come forward.

The defense made a motion to dismiss the charges, but it was overruled by Judge Vavra.

The judge said if Weaver should post bond, he can have no contact with the victims, and no contact with anyone under the age of 18.