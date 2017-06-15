National Fire Protection Association Reminds People of Dangers of Fireworks

The Fourth of July is approaching, and that means people are soon going to start preparing their fireworks.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks start more than 18,000 fires per year.

Officials say it's important to be aware of the dangers in order to prevent third degree burns and other injuries.

"Be very careful. Don't turn your back on fireworks. If a firework goes and doesn't explode and doesn't go off, don't go over or around it. Give it time, put water on it. You know, when you're done, put water on all the un-burnt fireworks just to make sure they're not going to explode on you or around you," said Chief Chad Bailey with the Princeton Fire Department.

Sparklers also account for almost one-fourth of emergency room visits.

That's because sparklers get so hot they can burn at over 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is almost two times as hot as firewood.