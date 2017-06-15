Wheeling Jesuit Joins New Initiative to Foster College-Going Culture in Appalachia Schools

Wheeling Jesuit University has joined Raise.me, a college access platform that expands college opportunities for students of all backgrounds. The platform will also help students prepare for college.

WJU launched the Appalachian Access Initiative through Raise.me. In a commitment to increase motivation and transparency around the college admissions process for traditionally under-resourced students, the university will offer a micro-scholarship program on Raise.me to low-income high school students across Appalachia.

Through the micro-scholarship programs on Raise.me, high school students in Appalachia can earn scholarship money toward their college tuition for incremental achievements.

The achievements can range from taking challenging courses at a community college while in high school, to taking leadership roles in extracurricular activities, to caring for younger siblings, or taking after-school jobs.

“Wheeling Jesuit University was founded to educate the young women and men of Appalachia for lives of leadership and service. Raise.me's innovative business model ensures that high school students from this region and beyond recognize that a high-quality, private education is within their reach right here in West Virginia,” said Dr. Debra Townsley, Wheeling Jesuit’s president.

The micro-scholarships range from $100 to $3,000 per achievement, and would be awarded by WJU once they apply and are admitted.

On Raise.me, Wheeling Jesuit’s micro-scholarship programs are designed deliberately to encourage student behaviors that are proven to lead to greater academic success and better college retention.

“We are excited about the impact of this partnership on high school completion and college readiness throughout the Appalachia region and our growing student population on Raise.me nationwide. Wheeling Jesuit and the other members of the Appalachia Access Initiative stood out as mission-driven institutions dedicated to access, affordability and student success,” said Jane Yu, director of Partnerships at Raise.me.

To learn more about Raise.me and Wheeling Jesuit’s participation in the Appalachia Access Initiative, go to https://www.raise.me/join/wju or contact the admissions office by phone at 304-243-2359 or by email at admiss@wju.edu.