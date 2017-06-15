Several Arrested for Allegedly Soliciting Prostitution in Steube - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Several Arrested for Allegedly Soliciting Prostitution in Steubenville

Posted: Updated:
Mark Truax Mark Truax
Nicole Boggs Nicole Boggs
Dale Kenefick Dale Kenefick

Several people appeared in Steubenville Municipal Court Thursday morning after being arrested and charged with soliciting prostitution.

On Tuesday, two women and four men were arrested.

According to officials,  Nicole Boggs, 27, Dale Kenefick, 56, and Mark Truax, 51, appeared before Steubenville Municipal Court Judge John Mascio.

Boggs pleaded not guilty, and both men pleaded no contest.

Of the three other suspects, two submitted written pleas, and the other suspect was a no show.

Stay with 7News as this story develops.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.