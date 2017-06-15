Several Arrested for Allegedly Soliciting Prostitution in Steubenville

Several people appeared in Steubenville Municipal Court Thursday morning after being arrested and charged with soliciting prostitution.

On Tuesday, two women and four men were arrested.

According to officials, Nicole Boggs, 27, Dale Kenefick, 56, and Mark Truax, 51, appeared before Steubenville Municipal Court Judge John Mascio.

Boggs pleaded not guilty, and both men pleaded no contest.

Of the three other suspects, two submitted written pleas, and the other suspect was a no show.

