Father's Day Gift Ideas

Father's Day is right around the corner and the big question is, what to get dad?

Statistics show the most popular gifts for fathers are electronics or a special outing.

Before you do anything though, the first step is to determine your budget and what type of man your dad is.

If your dad is into gadgets, studies show that drones or smartwatches are a good choice.

If your dad is outdoorsy, popular choices for him might be a fitness tracker, new running shoes or a new set of golf clubs.

If your dad is of the mindset that money doesn't grow on trees or he's simple, a better option for him might be to plan a special outing together.

Of course, other popular choices are clothing, gift cards, and yes, hugs.

Many Ohio Valley residents believe the best gift though is to give dad something he needs.

"My dad is a big gardener. So, boringly enough, he gets black tennis shoes. That way the white tennis shoes don't get messed up because they're already black. They look like the garden," said Patti, a Steubenville Resident.

"You know, it's nice to have it as a family day. If everything goes right, my son will call and we'll go and play golf," said Paul, an Ohio Valley Resident.

"I'm not too particular. Whatever my wife gets me, I love it," said Richard, a Steubenville resident.

No matter what you get your dad though, it's the thought that counts.

However, studies do show that there are a few things some dads don't want as a gift, and a gym membership is one of them.