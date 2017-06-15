Wheeling Park High School Finds Temporary Fields For Home Games

Community support has paid off big for Wheeling Park High School in their search for fields to play their home football games this year. The stadium will be under construction all summer and beginning of the fall, but now officials can breathe a little easier.

School officials have been looking non stop for places to call their temporary home this fall.

Dwaine Rodgers, the Athletic Director and Assistant Principal at WPHS, said, "so we actually jumped on that very quickly. And it became and it was very easy because of the 3 local entities was just so helpful, they just opened their arms."

Wheeling Park High School announced that the home games that would have taken place at the Island Stadium will now take place at West Liberty, Wheeling Jesuit, and the J.B. Chambers Sports Complex off of 16th street. The football games will be at West Liberty, and boys and girls soccer games will take place at either Jesuit or J.B. Chambers. Rodgers says he can't thank these 3 places enough for what they have done for the high school.

Rodgers said, "We could've been on the road all 10 games very easily, and I think that is a reality. Because of what we have the City of Wheeling and those 3 facilities, we don't have to do that and we are very, very thankful."

Ohio County School's assistant superintendent, Rick Jones, gave an update on the progress of the stadium. He said "we're in good shape but they're going to go ahead and secure the entire stadium anyway, so every panel there will be reinforced so this cannot happen in the future even if there was a faulty area like we had. This time there will be enough reinforcement that it wouldn't move again."

A board meeting will be held tomorrow at 4 PM to announce and award the bid for the repairs It's estimated to cost around $1 million dollars.

Jones said, "[Friday] at the board meeting at 4 o' clock we will be awarding the bid to a quality company, and they will get started right away. Once we get going, we're hoping for a smooth process to get all our kids back on that field as soon as possible."

7news will bring you updates on Friday's decision. Jones says they are hoping to have the stadium finished by mid to late September.