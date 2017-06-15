WTRF-TV and Nexstar Stations Across the Country to Participate in Founder's Day of Caring

WTRF-TV and Nexstar stations across the country are celebrating their Founder's Day Caring on Friday, June 16.

It's the 21st anniversary of the event, where the employees of Nexstar stations choose the causes they donate their time to.

Employees and management get out into the community to work to improve the areas they serve on a daily basis.

WTRF-TV employees will be volunteering at numerous spots in Wheeling, including at the Wheeling Island Marina, the Belle Isle Playground, and at the mouth of Big Wheeling Creek in Downtown Wheeling.

At the Marina, volunteers will be installing baskets and edge sidewalks for the the new disc golf course.

Others will be painting and mulching at the Belle Isle Playground on Wheeling Island.

Finally, a group of people will be cleaning up trash in the waterway area at the mouth of Big Wheeling Creek.

7News will have more coverage of the Founders Day of Caring on Friday.