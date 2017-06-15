FDA Approves New, Cheaper Rival to EpiPen Allergy Shot - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

FDA Approves New, Cheaper Rival to EpiPen Allergy Shot

Associated Press -

U.S. regulators have approved new competition for EpiPen, the emergency allergy medicine that made Mylan a poster child for pharmaceutical greed.
 
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp.'s product, which should go on sale later this year.
 
Symjepi is a syringe prefilled with the hormone epinephrine, which helps stop life-threatening allergic reactions from insect stings and bites or eating foods such as nuts and eggs.
 
San Diego-based Adamis says its product is easier to use than Mylan's EpiPen, an auto-injector that comes with a training device. Symjepi also is smaller, so it's easier for people to carry around with them.
 
Adamis says it will be much cheaper than EpiPens, which cost more than $600 for a two-pack.

