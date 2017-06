An early heads up for drivers in the Blaine and Lansing areas.

Starting one week from Thursday, Route 40 will be closed for 10 days while crews work to replace a culvert. The closure will take place just outside of Lansing near Belmont Carson Petroleum.

Traffic will be re-routed through Lansing Chermont and Blaine Chermont Roads.

The closing was originally scheduled for Monday but has been moved back to Thursday, June 22nd.