Howlett Lands High-Scoring Transfer

West Liberty University head basketball coach Ben Howlett has added another potent weapon to the Hilltopper mix.

Nate Allen, a two-time Toledo (Ohio) City League scoring champion and a first-team All-Ohio Division I honoree at Toledo Bowsher High School, has transferred to West Liberty from Hill (Texas) Junior College. A 6-4 guard who began his collegiate career at NCAA Division I North Carolina Central, has two years of eligibility remaining.

“We recruited Nate in high school when he was lighting it up as a first-team all-stater so we're thrilled to have him as a part of our program,” Howlett said.

“Nate can do a lot of things on the basketball court. He's a big, strong athlete who can shoot the three or put the ball on the floor and finish at the rim but he’s also an outstanding defensive player who can guard anyone from the point to the post.

“On top of everything else, he's a quality young man who's really excited to be here. Nate's a great fit for our team and we're definitely looking forward to seeing him in action for the next two years.”

Allen was one of the top players to come out of the Buckeye State following his senior year at Bowsher. The versatile swingman averaged 22.2 points and knocked down 71 3-point field goals to claim his second straight Toledo City League scoring title. Allen also grabbed more than 8 rebounds a night while leading the Rebels to a City League crown and District championship.

With Allen leading the way, Bowsher finished the 2015 season ranked No. 8 in the state, the highest ranking in school history. A four-year starter for the Rebels, Allen ranks among the school’s all-time scoring leaders with 1,243 career points.

Allen played in 16 games as a true freshman with North Carolina Central, a perennial MEAC power located in Durham, N.C. He had a career-high 15 points during an early-season win against Allen (S.C.) but transferred to the Texas junior college after the season. Allen had a season-high 20 points for Hill in a blowout win against Paul Quinn JC before deciding to cast his lot with the Hilltoppers.