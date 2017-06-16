Wheeling Police Begin to Enforce City's Curfew

Wheeling Police is reminding people of a new ordinance.

The ordinance will enforces a curfew for the city for people under 18.

The curfew on Friday and Saturday lasts from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On Sunday through Thursday, the curfew lasts from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Officials say during those times, minors are not allowed to wander in any public place without a set destination.

They must be with a parent, guardian, custodian, or another adult.

Repeated violations can result in fines for parents and guardians.