Wheeling Police Begin to Enforce City's Curfew - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Wheeling Police Begin to Enforce City's Curfew

Posted: Updated:

Wheeling Police is reminding people of a new ordinance.

The ordinance will enforces a curfew for the city for people under 18.

The curfew on Friday and Saturday lasts from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On Sunday through Thursday, the curfew lasts from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Officials say during those times, minors are not allowed to wander in any public place without a set destination.

They must be with a parent, guardian, custodian, or another adult. 

Repeated violations can result in fines for parents and guardians.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.