Local Sheriffs Now Carry Narcan for K9 Deputies

Ohio County Sheriffs K9 Handlers now carrying the life saving drug Narcan not only for citizens and themselves, but also their four legged deputies.

All Ohio County Sheriff's s deputies have two doses of Narcan on hand at all times.

But about two months ago, they became one of the first departments in the Ohio Valley to carry Narcan for their K9 officers.

Dr. Yurko of KEY Animal Hospital donated the life-saving drug to the department, and even trained the K9 handlers on administering the drug.

K9 Deputy Rich White says if his partner K9 Cruz would be exposed to fetanyl or cafetanil, he would elevate his head and give him the drug through his nose, just like administering it to a person.

Deputy White says there is a big need for extra protection for their K9s on the streets.

"I mean they encounter these situations of a regular basis, I mean it can be from a search warrant to a vehicle search you know it's something they encounter daily even weekly basis," said K9 Handler Rich White.

Deputy White says luckily no deputy has had to use their Narcan on their K9, but he says due to the amounts of heroin and fetanyl he is seeing on the streets, he thinks it's only a matter of time.