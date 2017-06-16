Deputies Arrest Man Found Unresponsive from Drug Use, Child in Car

One man in Brooke County has been arrested after deputies found him unresponsive in a pickup truck with a syringe in his arm and a small child in the back seat.

At approximately 4:00 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive male sitting inside of a pickup truck in a driveway on Hooverson Heights.

Witnesses told deputies that the truck had been sitting in the driveway for approximately two hours. Deputies say that the witnesses broke a window of the truck to gain access to the unresponsive man, and to a small child sitting in the back seat of the vehicle, who was sweating profusely.

Deputies arrived on the scene and observed Shane Gillespie behind the driver seat, unresponsive, with a hypodermic syringe still in his arm and a shoe string tied around his arm as a tourniquet.

The child was removed from the vehicle and was treated by EMS for heat exhaustion.

According to Brooke County Sheriffs, WV Child Protective Services was contacted.

EMS treated Gillespie with Naloxone, and he recovered, later telling deputies that he injected himself with heroin. Gillespie was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials discovered heroin and crack cocaine, along with additional paraphernalia, inside of the pickup truck.

Charges have been filed with the Brooke County Magistrate Court for Child Neglect with the Risk of Injury or Death, and for Misdemeanor Drug Possession of Crack Cocaine and Heroin.