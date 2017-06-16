West Virginia house backs expanded road repairs, taxes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's House has voted to quickly ramp up road repairs and reconstruction across the state supported by a higher gasoline tax, raised sales tax on car sales and higher motor vehicle fees.



The bill approved 59-32 on Friday is expected to raise more than $100 million a year.



It would also support bonding for Gov. Jim Justice's proposed highway rebuilding program, an economic stimulus proposal that requires voter approval.



The variable minimum wholesale gas tax would rise 3.5 cents a gallon, the vehicle sales tax increase from 5 to 6 percent and the annual vehicle registration fee rise from $30 to $40.



The Senate passed similar legislation.



However, the House version has lower tax and fee increases.



The differences have to be reconciled.



It could take effect July 1.

