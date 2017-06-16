Artists Showcase Works at Wheeling Arts & Culture Festival

Over twenty local and regional artists have their work on display at the Wheeling Arts & Culture Festival down at Heritage Port this weekend.

The festival includes live music, food, and a large variety of exhibits.

It is a collaboration of the YWCA's Multicultural Fest and the Wheeling Arts Fest.

With the arts being such a big part of Wheeling's history, this is a great way to show what it has to offer.

"This is really important for us to support the arts for our local community. It showcases what we do have in the city of Wheeling and in this region. It really does put together a good focus on what we do have here," said Chris Kefauver, Chair for the Wheeling Arts Commission.

The festival is ongoing until 8 p.m. Friday, and will be resume Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can catch all the summer events in the 2017 Ohio Valley Summer Event Guide.

Program Coordinator Scat Scatterday created a guide of events that can be enjoyed this summer throughout the entire Ohio Valley, from Toronto to Moundsville.

Events within the brochure include concerts, festivals, movies, and more for all ages.