One Year Passes Since Kyle Morgan's Body Was Found

A year has passed since Kyle Morgan's body was found under the Fort Henry Bridge, and the mystery of how he died still remains unsolved. Kyle was a 15 year old Marshall county native when he went missing and was found the next day.

Police say he died of blunt force trauma, and his death was ruled a homicide. 7news spoke with his mother on Friday about how she is handling the one year mark. She says even though police have been working hard on the case, there's more she wants done.

She says, "There's not enough that can be done coming from a parent's perspective, there's not enough. Detectives say they doing everything they can, and I'm sure, but in a parent's eyes, you can't do enough. If you know anything, anything at all, come forward. That's the best thing you can do for me. It's the best thing you can do for Kyle, it's the best thing for the whole family. This is torture, don't keep us here, don't keep us in this stage. We can't move forward. It's not right."

If you do any information, contact the Wheeling Police Department with at 304-234-3661.