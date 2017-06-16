Belmont County Boy Celebrates DOMinating Cancer

A seven-year-old boy from St. Clairsville spent the day in Columbus to celebrate DOMinating cancer, Friday.

Dominic Alexander had his bell-ringing ceremony Friday afternoon at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus. It signified the end of his treatment for Hodgkin's lymphoma. He endured four rounds of aggressive chemotherapy for three months and is now in remission.

Dom was surrounded by his family and a number of his caregivers from the hospital.

The Alexander family thanks the community for their endless support, generosity, kindness, and prayers.

All of us here at 7News want to send out a huge congratulations to Dom!