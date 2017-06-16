WTRF-TV Takes Part In Nexstar's Founders Day Of Caring

21 years ago today, Nexstar Media Group was founded.

To celebrate this milestone, thousands of Nexstar employees across the country are giving back to their communities.

"Our mission locally and Nexstar's mission is all about what I just said, it's local. We're all about the community. We look for ways to work with people in the community, we look for ways to better our community, so this really was a no brainer for us. It's just a project that we really care about, so I think, I hope we made a difference, said WTRF News Director Brenda Danehart.

As part of Founder's Day of Caring, WTRF teamed up with the City of Wheeling to take on four big projects.

This included spreading mulch at local playgrounds, picking up trash at local waterways, edging sidewalks, and even installing a brand new, 18-hole, disc golf course on Wheeling Island.

7News anchor Tate Blanchard was born and raised in the Ohio Valley and believes Founder's Day of Caring is exactly what the community needs.

"We are a working for you television station, so that's a part of our commitment. Getting out into the community in which, most of us here at WTRF 7News, we're from this area. So, we want to make sure that we are taking are of the area in which we've grown up and of course the area in which we are providing news and accurate information everyday," said Blanchard.

Employees say they had a great day. They got their hands dirty and put in some work, but it's not all fun and games.

Founders Day of Caring is about community service and making a difference.

"It shows stewardship and people working together. This is our community. We all live here and anything we can do to really help out. We need more civic engagement, more civic involvement, and when corporations like yourself step up to the plate and actually use that sweat equity, it really helps our community," said Jesse Mestrovic, the Director of Parks & Strategic Planning for Wheeling.

Last year, Nexstar donated 18,000 volunteer hours nationwide. This year, employees say they're hoping to beat that.