Colaianni Construction to head stadium repair

Wheeling Island Stadium has been in need of repairs since a noticeable shift in the concrete paneling occurred in April. Friday, the school board held a special meeting to announce which company will be in charge of the repair.

Four companies put in a bid for the Wheeling Island Stadium project, but the Ohio County School Board announced they will be going with Colaianni Construction out of Rayland.

The company set their bid at $407,000, and it was unanimously approved by the board in their special meeting today.

This comes as a sigh of relief for the school board. They say the day they found out there was a shift in the Stadium, they thought the repair cost could be in the millions.

As for what will be fixed in these repairs.

"We'll be replacing the panels, and we'll put in supports around the entire exterior of the stadium," said Ohio County Superintendent Dr. Kim Miller. "The east and west, as well as, North and South, and the press box."

Dr. Miller continued to tell me they're expecting this entire project to be finished by September 25th. After that they will bring inspection crews into the stadium to ensure everything is complete and the students will be safe.

Once all that has been approved, Dr. Miller tells me they are going to get sports back into the stadium "as soon as possible."