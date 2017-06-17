UPDATED: Judge declares mistrial in Bill Cosby sexual assault case

UPDATE: 10:40 a.m.



NORRISTOWN, Pa. -- Prosecutors say they'll retry Bill Cosby on sexual assault charges after his first trial ended in a hung jury.



Jurors deliberated more over than 52 hours over six days before telling a judge Saturday they couldn't reach a unanimous decision on whether Cosby drugged and molested Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.



The judge then declared a mistrial for the 79-year-old comedian.



Cosby remained stoic, while Constand embraced the person next to her.



Cosby was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault. His lawyer says Cosby and Constand were lovers sharing a consensual sexual encounter.



Cosby will remain free on $1 million bail.

The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial declared a mistrial after jurors said they were deadlocked after five days of deliberations.

The jury informed the judge it was "deadlocked on all counts" in a note Saturday morning. The judge asked if jurors were "hopeless[ly] deadlocked," and each stood and agreed they were.

The fast-moving case went to the jury of seven men and five women Monday, on day six of the trial, after closing arguments painted different pictures of what happened between Cosby and Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia estate in 2004. But the sequestered jury failed to reach a verdict, pausing a half-dozen times to revisit key evidence, including Cosby's decade-old admissions that he fondled Constand after giving her pills.

Late Thursday morning, the panel announced they were deadlocked, but the judge sent them back to work.

Cosby was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each one punishable by up to 10 years behind bars.

Prosecutors get four months to decide whether they want to retry Cosby or drop the charges.