Heritage Port comes alive with Wheeling Arts and Culture Fest

It was a weekend of music, art, food, and various cultures at Heritage Port for the Wheeling Arts and Culture Fest.

The Wheeling Arts Fest is in its seventh year, but last year, the Arts Fest merged with the YWCA Culture Festival to create the Arts and Culture Fest.

Aside from numerous art vendors, there are also art classes for kids and adults, a genealogy table, and an Around the World Carnival where kids can learn about different cultures.

"Wheeling has a very rich culture in music. Also, we're definitely a melting pot. There are so many different nationalities that came here to work many, many years ago. We have all these instruments from all the different cultures. You can play different games in the Around the World Carnival and learn about some other people," said festival coordinator Erika Donaghy.

The event is free and open to the public.

It all wraps up at 8:00 Saturday night.