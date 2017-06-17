Fourth annual "Challenge Wheeling" to benefit Youth Services System

It looked like Halloween in July Saturday in downtown Wheeling, as teams competing in the fourth annual "Challenge Wheeling" raced through the streets in costume.

"Challenge Wheeling" is a 5K meets scavenger hunt.

Teams navigate the Friendly City while solving clues and completing challenges.

The race is presented by The Flooring Center and Contraguerro family, who got the idea after attending a similar race in Pittsburgh.

"Well, it gets people in our downtown area. It brings some excitement, and they get to go in places and see things that they normally wouldn't see," said Christie Contraguerro, Vice President or Sales and Marketing for The Flooring Center.

Many people participate for the fun, but others race for the cause. All of the proceeds collected through "Challenge Wheeling" benefit Youth Services System.

Officials with the organization say it is inspiring to see the city come together to support the services they provide to local children.

"One of the things I like about this is the community coming together. We have a lot of different organizations that donate to make this thing happen. Whether it's River City, or the Brad Paisley Foundation, or Orrick, you have a lot of different organizations saying 'We're going to help you to help kids.' To me that's the best part; In the end, it's the kids that receive the benefits from this event," said Tammy Kruse, Director of Development at Youth Services System.

The team to complete the scavenger race and return to the starting point at River City the fastest wins a $500 prize.

There are also awards for the second and teams place teams and for costumes.

Organizers say they plan to keep the event going for many years to come.