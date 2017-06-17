Dozen of kids, volunteers, and neighborhood spectators gathered on 4th Street in Glen Dale today for the 3rd annual Ohio Valley Soap Box Derby.
23 kids, ages 7 to 14, raced down the hill in their soap box cars. The event brings out spectators from all around the neighborhood.
The top 4 racers are awarded trophies, and the top racers in the stock and super stock divisions will go on to compete in the world championship next month in Akron.
WTRF
