UPDATE: Teen Found Drowned in Jefferson County Pond

UPDATE June 19, 10:50 a.m.:

Jefferson County Sheriff's Department are investigating after an Amish teen was reportedly found drowned in a pond on Saturday evening.

According to the Herald-Star, rescue crews recovered the body of David Miller, 15, of Bergholz in a pond at 2014 County Road 58.

Miller's brother, Lester Miller Jr., 17, reported to sheriffs that David had jumped off of a dock at approximately 8 p.m., and appeared to be struggling as he swam back. Lester said he jumped in and went after his brother, but David would not move and kept going under the water.

Lester reportedly lost his grip of his brother, and David went under the water. Lester told deputies that he tried to find his brother, but couldn't.

Amsterdam, Bergholz, East Springfield, Richmond, Toronto, and Stratton Fire Departments responded to the scene. Boats and drag lines were used for hours to locate the teen.

According to the Herald-Star, several diving teams were contacted, but either did not respond, or could not come until the following morning.

The crew from Toronto located the body at 11:24 p.m.

Coroners released Miller's body to an Amish home for burial.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department have confirmed with 7News they are responding to a drowning victim off of County Road 58.

At this time, they aren't able to release many details, but did say it is in Bergholz, Ohio.

