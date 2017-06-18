Bethlehem World Series brings families together

Being a father means never taking a day off, and that is especially true for the dads at the Bethlehem World Series.

This is the 35th year for the pinto baseball tournament which is made up of 22 teams and about 300 kids from both sides of the river.

It is a family affair; Many of the coaches and volunteers have kids playing in the tournament.

"It's a sport that can be passed down from father to son. How ironic is it that we're here on Father's Day? It's just something that seems to be a family tradition. Some kids go on and play further on in their career and others, this might be it for them. But it starts very young and families are all involved in it," said Bethlehem World Series Chairman Rick Marsh.

So what is it like to coach a baseball team with your son as a player? Many of the dads-turned-coach say it can be difficult, but that they try to find a balance and treat all players equally.

They say what they enjoy most is the time they get to spend with their kids, sharing an activity they both love.

"It's a great feeling. They love baseball. This is their fourth year playing and they just love it. I played for the same organization, and it's great to have them playing in that organization as well," said father and Wheeling Island Tigers Coach Gary Phillips.

"It's real special to me just for the simple fact that he loves the game as much as I do. In the evenings, we have something to talk about and things we can improve on," added father and Glen Dale Red Sox Coach Brandon Ward.

The Bethlehem World Series is double elimination, meaning each team will play at least two games.

The tournament runs through next weekend with division championship games on Friday and Saturday.

The money collected from entry fees into the tournament goes back to the Bethlehem Baseball Organization. They will use it to maintain fields and equipment, as well as make sure any child, regardless of financial situation, is able to play in the league.