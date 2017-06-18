New Martinsville hosts first Vintage Regatta

It was an exciting weekend on the river in New Martinsville where they celebrated the first New Martinsville Vintage Regatta.

Boat racing was popular in New Martinsville many years ago, beginning in the 1930's and lasting for decades.

Back then, the boats being raced were not considered vintage as they are now.

More than 20 vintage race boat owners traveled from all over the country to be a part of the event that honors a part of New Martinsville's past.

"We're trying to bring the nostalgia back to New Martinsville. This is where the races actually started. What we're doing is letting people know that are new to the area what they missed so many years ago," said Penny Morris, race director.

The regatta also partnered with Relay for Life to raise money for the organization.

The event was held both Saturday and Sunday, but unfortunately because of high winds, most of Sunday's races were canceled.

Do not worry--organizers say they are already planning to bring the event back to New Martinsville next year.