Amber Alert for 1-Year-Old Child Missing from Columbus Area Cancelled

UPDATE:

According to our news partner, WCMH-TV, an Amber Alert issued for a one-year-old in Licking County has been canceled.

Newark Police say Keiria was found safe and her father, the suspect is in custody.



ORIGINAL STORY:

An Amber Alert has been issued for a child that is missing out of the Columbus area.

One-year-old Keiria Trent went messing from Newark, Ohio on Sunday. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is three feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds.

Keiria is possibly wearing a blue princess tutu or a strapless pink dress with flowers, and she has a bruise on her cheek.

Police believe she is traveling in a 2006 black Saturn Ion with red rims on the tires. The license plate number is Ohio GUF5050.

Keiria was being watched by her sister when Matthew Trent, 27, allegedly came to the home and took her. He left in the black Saturn Ion and headed toward an unknown destination.

Police say he is possibly armed and dangerous and has threatened suicide.

If you see the car, suspect, or child call 911 immediately. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764.