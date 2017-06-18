West Virginia Division of Highways Begins Work in Ohio and Tyler Counties

A few traffic closures to pass along to start out the week.

In Ohio County, The West Virginia Division of Highways will start a month of various lane closures on the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 250 from the 16th Street entrance and exit to the 18th Street entrance and exit.

The restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 19 to July 19.

One lane of traffic will be maintained. Crews will be applying high friction surface treatment material to the roads.

And in Tyler County, the Division of Highways will be doing work starting June 19 through July 14 on Wick Road. That road will be down to one lane from mile post 0 to mile post 8.6.

The lane reductions will be in place from 8 am to 3 pm Monday through Friday while crews work on replacing the culverts.

Two-way traffic will be maintained by flaggers.