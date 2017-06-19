EPA, Belmont County Health Department Continue Chemical Investigation

On Tuesday, the EPA and the Belmont County Health Department will be knocking on doors in downtown Bellaire as part of a vapor intrusion investigation.

The EPA will ask owners and tenants to sign access agreements to allow them to test indoor air and air under the foundation of their homes for volatile organic compounds.

One chemical they're concerned with is PCE, which is a dry cleaning chemical.

A building of concern was once a dry cleaning business and later became the United Mine Workers Office, which was closed permanently.

Officials say long term exposure to this chemical can have serious effects.