Man Charged with Belmont County Murder Sentenced

A man who pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated murder with a gun specification has been sentence in Belmont County court.

Harold Wayne Johnson Jr., 45, of Lewisville, Ohio was charged with the shooting death of Clint Stevens, 48, of Jerusalem.

Johnson was charged after he shot Stephens six times in early December while he was sitting in his car along Route 800 in Somerton.

Johnson now faces a life sentence with parole eligibility after 20-years, only after three years has been served for gun specification.