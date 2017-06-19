Man Sentenced After Belmont County Shooting

A man who pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated murder with a gun specification has been sentence in Belmont County court.

Harold Wayne Johnson Jr., 45, of Lewisville, Ohio was charged with the shooting death of Clint Stevens, 48, of Jerusalem.

Johnson was charged after he shot Stephens six times in early December while he was sitting in his car along Route 800 in Somerton.

"Circumstances were truly, um, the full responsibility for the killing was my client's, circumstances show he was under great strain, and he did this act out in the open in the presence of witnesses," said Defense Attorney Frank Pierce.

Pierce said that Johnson was an honorably discharged veteran and that he suffers from mental issues, but he did not qualify for an insanity plea.

"Mr. Johnson shot and killed Mr. Stephens with at least 6 shots to his head, all while he was still seated in his vehicle. He has a history of violent, irresponsible misconduct. He is unable to control his rage, all of which is worsened by his history of alcohol abuse," said Judge John Vavra.

One woman testified that the murder of Clint Stephens took a piece out of many people's lives.

"I never meant to cause anybody any pain," said Johnson.

Johnson now faces a life sentence with parole eligibility after 20-years, plus three years extra for the gun specification.