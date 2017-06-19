Rally to Support Topless Women in WV Planned

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A rally is being planned for this weekend in Charleston to "take a stand, and normalize breasts" in West Virginia.

The Free the Nip Top Freedom Rally in WV is scheduled to take place on June 24th, 2017 from 5 to 6 PM. The rally is planned to march down Summers Street to Kanawha Boulevard.

According to the description for the event, the organizer says:

"I am tired of having to cover up because men can't control themselves, or because no one wants to see it! I want to be able to be comfortable, without fearing rape, or harsh judgement! I want women to breast feed in public without rude remarks! West Virginia is legal topless state for us ladies, yet the only people I topless I ever see is men! Help me take a stand, and normalize breast!"

The organizer also says that group is meeting at Noon on the 24th at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Charleston to paint their bodies.

At the time of writing, more than 100 people have RSVP'd and almost 500 people have said they were interested in the event.

Here is a link to West Virginia's Indecent Exposure Law:http://www.legis.state.wv.us/wvcode/chapterentire.cfm?chap=61&art=8§ion=9. This is also posted in the event's description.

If you would like to learn more about the event, click here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1291491937637529/