The Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival is gearing up for their 35th annual event.

The festival will be held from July 21st through July 23rd.

Tickets are now available for the Italian Festival Kick-off Dinner.

This will be held on July 19th at the McLure Hotel on Market Street at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.

They can be purchased by contacting any board member or by calling Kim Smith, the Festival Coordinator, at 304-233-1090.