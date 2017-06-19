Study Shows 19-Year-Olds As (In)Active as 60-Year-Olds

A new study done by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Physical Health has reported that physical activity among children and teens is lower than we may have thought.

According to the study, 19-year-olds are roughly as active as 60-year-olds.

The study found that activity levels increase between the ages of 20 and 35, but after 35, they begin decreasing again through midlife and adulthood.

“Activity levels at the end of adolescence were alarmingly low, and by age 19, they were comparable to 60-year-olds,” said Vadim Zipunnikov, lead author and assistant professor in the Bloomberg School’s Department of Biostatistics. “For school-age children, the primary window for activity was the afternoon between two and six P.M. So the big question is how do we modify daily schedules, in schools for example, to be more conducive to increasing physical activity?”

Nearly 13,000 participants wore devices that tracked their activity for a full week. Researchers gathered data that showed not only the total amount of activity but also the times at which the most activity took place.

Researchers found that 50-percent of boys between ages 12 and 19 didn’t meet the World Heath Organization’s recommendation for activity among children while 7-percent of girls between the same age range also didn’t reach the WHO’s recommendation. The WHO suggests 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity per day.

The study showed that activity among 20-somethings, the only age group that saw an increase in activity levels, was spread out throughout the day. Researchers said they say an increase of physical activity in the morning compared to younger teens. This increase may be related to full-time work and other life transitions.

Males of all ages showed a higher activity level than females, but after midlife, these levels dropped off sharply compared to females.