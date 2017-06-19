Upgrades Made to Woodsdale Playground

School has only been out a few short weeks, but upgrades to one area playground are taking shape in a hurry.

Thanks to year-long fundraising efforts and some generous donations, you can already see a big difference at Woodsdale Elementary.

Several improvements are already in place, such as the new vinyl fence and bollards.

School officials say that landscaping work will begin later this week.

"It's clean, it looks great. The black coated vinyl fence and the bollards, people are actually laughing at how many we have but the most important part is to make sure that no car is going to get through that no matter what. Our whole focus is safety but a lot of it too is a beautification project. So when you turn up Bethany Pike you see a beautiful school your entering into a beautiful historic neighborhood," said Principal Ashlea Minch.

School officials also say they hope to have funding in place by early July to begin work on a new play-set to be built in time for next school year.