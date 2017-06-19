Officials Offer Safe Swimming Tips for Summer

It's summertime, which means it's time to cool off at the pool or in the river.

Officials say most accidents happen with people who can't swim.

Here in the Ohio Valley, we have lots of community pools and the Ohio River to cool off in. But it's important to remember that while water is fun, it's also pretty dangerous, especially when swimming in a natural body of water.

American Red Cross officials say more skills and energy are required for natural water environments. So it's very important to swim in designated areas with lifeguards, to always swim with a buddy, and to have appropriate equipment around for an emergency, such as a cell phone or a first first aid kit.

Local officials also say it's important for people to remember that no one is "drown proof".

You have to always be aware of your surroundings and always take precautions before jumping in.

"The biggest problem with the rivers and lakes is that you can't see what's under the water. You don't know if something's floating just below the surface. You jump off, you hit your head, so know your surroundings, know the area, and certainly don't swim alone," said Brooke County EMS Director Bob Fowler.

"Keep your mouth shut when you're in the water. You don't want to take in way too much. You ingest too much, it sets and it can disrupt the airwaves," said Brooke Hills Park Lifeguard Kylie Greathouse.

Officials say another helpful tip is to remain calm during an emergency situation. If you relax and let your body float, you'll save more energy, which could save your life.

No matter where you're swimming, officials say it's important to always know your surroundings, know your exits, avoid distractions, and never swim alone.