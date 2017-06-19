Gas Spill Backs Up Traffic on Route 2

A gas leak on Route 2 backed up traffic for almost an hour.

This happened around 8:30 a.m. when a driver fell asleep at the wheel, veered off the road and hit a parked car just north of Allietta Ford in Wellsburg.

Officials say the crash forced the parked car into the middle of the road and completely damaged its fuel tank, which caused nearly 25 gallons of gas to spill out onto the road.

Wellsburg Police Department, Wellsburg Fire Department and the Brooke County EMA all responded to the accident quickly because even though gas evaporates, it can be very dangerous.

"Gasoline's a whole lot more hazardous than diesel fuel, or oil on the road, so that was a concern. You know, that maybe that a spark would get in it and cause a fire," said Brooke County EMA Director Bob Fowler.



Officials say they used a new bio absorbent called Nature's Broom to clean up the spill. This is the same product officials used in the BP oil spill.