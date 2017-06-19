Drivers Are Concerned About The Impending Closure Of Route 40 In Belmont County For 10 Days

Traffic is down to one lane in the Lansing area.

But on Thursday, it will close completely, and will stay closed for 10 days.

And drivers already have serious doubts about the detour.

The road closure starts--and ends--near Belmont Carson Petroleum.

Even though it's a small space, it effectively shuts down all through traffic.

ODOT is offering two detours.

"The local detour is County Road 18 to County Road 20," said Brett Porter of ODOT. "And vice versa. The official detour is I-70."

The Chermont Road detour has people concerned.

"You know, Chermont Road is winding and steep in some places," noted Dan Mayeres, who lives there. "If you're not familiar with it, you really have to be careful. And the people who travel the road have to realize there's going to be some increased traffic. So everybody's going to have to take their time and be careful."

It will cut off customers from businesses in that area.

And they had a long siege of that last year.

"I've seen a lot of trucks having problems up through there over the years," said Russell Fehr, owner of Russ' Used Cars. "As far as National Road, I was hoping we'd have smooth sailing this summer. It was torn up all last summer for the new sidewalks."

"That's a long way around," said Allan Blanchard of Bridgeport. "I mean, that's another four or five miles. They're going to have to come back down by the Blaine Bridge and come back up. I think it's ridiculous."

ODOT officials recommend using I-70 as the detour.

Anyone who insists on using Chermont Road may want to take a test run first to get familiar with it.

"Especially if they're going back and forth to work, they should drive the detour before that, so they can get an idea how many extra minutes it will add," said Brett Porter.

The closure begins June 22 and lasts 10 days.

ODOT officials say they've spoken with fire and medical first responders in the area, and they are prepared.