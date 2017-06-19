Wheeling Police Searching for Unarmed Robbery Suspect in Elm Gro - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Wheeling Police Searching for Unarmed Robbery Suspect in Elm Grove

WHEELING -

Wheeling Police are investigating an unarmed robbery that happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday. 

Officers responded to the Marathon Gas Station near the Shilling Bridge in Elm Grove. 

The clerk said a white male, with an unknown age and height walked up to the counter and took an unknown amount of money from the register while it was open.

The man then left the gas station and headed toward the direction of Subway.

Anyone with information is urged to call Wheeling Police at 304-234-3664 or the anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters tip line at 1-800-223-0312.

